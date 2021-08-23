Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $758,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

