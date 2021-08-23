General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM opened at $48.80 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

