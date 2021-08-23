DeXe (DEXE) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be bought for $11.67 or 0.00023236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00050305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00813939 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,386,867 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

