NEXT.coin Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.32 or 0.01364575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00336270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00158168 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004601 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00015771 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002148 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

