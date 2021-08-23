Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
