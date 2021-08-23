Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.