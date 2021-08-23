Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Pearson stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
