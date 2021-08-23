Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Pearson stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pearson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

