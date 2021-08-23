Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TravelCenters of America (TA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) recently:

8/19/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/17/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – TravelCenters of America had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – TravelCenters of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TravelCenters of America had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – TravelCenters of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 2.19. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

