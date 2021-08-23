CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CVR Energy reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Scotiabank downgraded CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

