Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

