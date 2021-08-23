Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

