Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,227 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,399 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $458.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

