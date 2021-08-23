JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $42.64 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

