Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Shares of NUVL opened at $27.02 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.