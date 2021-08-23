Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

COOK stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

