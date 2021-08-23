Fear NFTs Market Capitalization Reaches $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00055301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00130334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.07 or 0.99982194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $496.32 or 0.00989213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06501578 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

