Veritaseum Price Reaches $19.31 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $41.51 million and $3,036.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $19.31 or 0.00038485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

