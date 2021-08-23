3,140 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.