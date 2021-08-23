BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $200.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

