Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 105,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

