Arizona State Retirement System Sells 452 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $503,977,000 after purchasing an additional 362,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST opened at $123.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.