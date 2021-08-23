Arizona State Retirement System Sells 611 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,020,000 after purchasing an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $681.57 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $289.52 and a one year high of $714.15. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.