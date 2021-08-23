Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SBBP opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,920,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

