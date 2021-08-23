Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). AxoGen posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $643.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.71. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

