Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,080 shares of company stock worth $161,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.