Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Fletcher Building’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
