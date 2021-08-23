First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$15.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 45.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$12.48 and a 12 month high of C$30.75.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.25, for a total value of C$445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,925,875. Also, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,817,750. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 and have sold 65,000 shares valued at $1,435,000.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

