Xylem Inc. (XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on September 23rd

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.75. Xylem has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

