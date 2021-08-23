SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $362.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.47. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $364.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock worth $51,880,128. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

