Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits Market Cap of $14.87 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Gameswap has traded up 80.2% against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $769,549.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00050709 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00813245 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002044 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

