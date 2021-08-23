Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig N. Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $25.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.