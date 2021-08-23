Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

TLYS stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

