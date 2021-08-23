StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,192 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 942.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

EWMC opened at $90.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.25.

