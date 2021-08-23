Allworth Financial LP Sells 996 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NEM opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.