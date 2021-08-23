Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

