Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,163,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $74,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

