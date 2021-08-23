Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,290 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

DLTR opened at $102.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

