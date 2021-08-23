Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of HubSpot worth $76,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $663.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $679.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

