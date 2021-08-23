AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 7,595 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $249.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.