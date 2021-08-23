Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

