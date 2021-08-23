Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 97,214 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,214 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $29,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 100,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $21.35 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

