192 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $835.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 219.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $817.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

