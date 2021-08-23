McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $77,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC opened at $87.56 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.