AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.11% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX opened at $62.62 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.