AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.72 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.61. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

