$0.75 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. ON Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $41.50 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

