iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 414.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,931 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 5.90% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $31,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE opened at $283.81 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.