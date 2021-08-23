Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 498.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,826,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after buying an additional 1,521,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CNH Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 539,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.