Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target at $10.70

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

CGAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.92 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $93,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $45,991,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

