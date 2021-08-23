Analysts Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $17.58

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

