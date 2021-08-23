Analysts Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $18.39

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.
AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amyris stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
