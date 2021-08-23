Analysts Set Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Target Price at $18.39

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Amyris alerts:

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 1.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.